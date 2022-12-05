HC dismisses plea for NIA probe into the Vizhinjam violence

December 05, 2022 06:52 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court on Monday dismissed public interest litigation seeking a directive to the State government to hand over the investigation into the cases registered in connection with the attack on the police station by the protesters on the Vizhinjam port premises to NIA.

The petition was filed by P. Gopakumaran Nair, a former police officer from Vizhinjam. According to him, the protestors had taken the law into their hands and unleashed violence in the area, causing damage to public properties on November 27. As many as 163 FIR were registered by the police in connection with the violence. The FIRs mentioned that the protesters had attacked the people of other faiths with a view to igniting a communal riot.

However, the police had not been able to make any headway in the investigation. If the police were not able to confront the protesters, they could seek the assistance of the Central forces. There was a failure to maintain law and order at the project site of Vizhinjam port.

