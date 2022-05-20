HC dismisses plea for exam centres in State

NEET examination for postgraduate courses

The Kerala High Court on Friday dismissed a writ petition filed by some medical practitioners seeking a directive to the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences and National Testing Agency to allot them centres in the State or nearby States for NEET examination for postgraduate courses scheduled on May 21.

Dismissing the petition, Justice P.V. Kunhikrishnan observed that it was true that there was inconvenience to the petitioners because of the sudden notice about the examination centres. But the examination was scheduled on May 21. All arrangements were made and about 2,65,000 candidates were appearing for the examination.

On the previous day of the examination, it would not be proper on the part of this court to postpone the examination or to interfere with the examination centres which were now allotted to the petitioners.

The petitioners, Aswin Das and 19 doctors, said they were allotted examination centres at Andhra Pradesh and Hyderabad. They got the admit cards only on May 14 and therefore, they were not in a position to book tickets in advance to travel to the examination centres at a short notice.

When the petition came up for hearing, T. Sanjay, counsel for the National Board of Examinations for Medical Sciences submitted that most of the petitioners were accommodated at centres in the State when the examination was scheduled in March 2022.

But as the examination was postponed to May 21, the centres originally allotted were not available. That was why they were given centres in Andra Pradesh and Hyderabad. In fact, all arrangements were made for the examination and if the court passed any order, it would create trouble for the conduct of the examination.