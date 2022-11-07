HC dismisses plea for directive to CBI to disclose information under RTI Act

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Monday dismissed an appeal seeking a directive to the CBI to furnish information under the Right to Information Act, 2005, observing that the CBI comes under the categories of exempted agencies under the Act.

The Bench made the observation while dismissing an appeal filed by a person seeking to provide an inquiry report under the RTI Act.

When the appeal came up for hearing, Deputy Solicitor General S. Manu submitted that as per section 8(i)(b) of the Act, 2005, any information that would impede the process of investigation or prosecution of offenders was exempted from disclosure.

Besides, as per Section 8(1)(j) of Act, 2005, there shall be no obligation to give information that relates to personal information, the disclosure of which had no relationship to any public activity or interest, or which would cause unwarranted invasion of the privacy of the individuals. Besides, the CBI had been included in the categories of agencies that had been exempted from disclosing information under the RTI Act.