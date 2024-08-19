ADVERTISEMENT

HC dismisses plea for changing titles of new criminal laws

Updated - August 19, 2024 06:48 pm IST

Published - August 19, 2024 06:44 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on August 19 (Monday) dismissed a public interest litigation seeking a directive to the Central government to change the titles of the three new criminal laws – Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam – to English.

The petitioner contended that the nomenclatures in Hindi and Sanskrit will create confusion, ambiguity and difficulty for the non-Hindi and non-Sanskrit speakers within the legal community. The petitioner contended that Article 348 of the Constitution mandates that even the names and authoritative texts of laws enacted by Parliament and Assemblies should be in English.

Counsel for the Central government contended that names are given in English letters and even script and contents of the enactments are in English. In fact, many enactments such as the ones for Lokpal, Lokayukta, Prasar Bharati Act, Dakshina Bharat Hindi Prachar Sabha Act use Hindi as their titles.

