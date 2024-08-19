GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

HC dismisses plea for changing titles of new criminal laws

Published - August 19, 2024 06:44 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Monday dismissed a public interest litigation seeking a directive to the Central government to change the titles of the three new criminal laws – Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam – to English.

The petitioner contended that the nomenclatures in Hindi and Sanskrit will create confusion, ambiguity and difficulty for the non-Hindi and non-Sanskrit speakers within the legal community. The petitioner contended that Article 348 of the Constitution mandates that even the names and authoritative texts of laws enacted by Parliament and Assemblies should be in English.

Counsel for the Central government contended that names are given in English letters and even script and contents of the enactments are in English. In fact, many enactments such as the ones for Lokpal, Lokayukta, Prasar Bharati Act, Dakshina Bharat Hindi Prachar Sabha Act use Hindi as their titles.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.