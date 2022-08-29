HC dismisses plea for a common NEET protocol

Writ plea follows incident in which girls were asked to remove innerwear ahead of exam

Special Correspondent Kochi
August 29, 2022 20:47 IST

The Kerala High Court has observed that a common protocol for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) across the country is purely within the domain of Union government and the National Testing Agency (NTA).

The court made the observation while dismissing a writ petition filed by Asif Azad seeking a directive to issue a common protocol for the conduct of the exam. The petition was filed in the wake of the incident in which a few girl candidates were forced to remove their innerwear at an exam centre in Kollam.

The court also observed that the staff engaged at the examination centre should be sensitised to the dress and examination code.

