HC dismisses plea by Kantara producer against restraint order on use of song

November 24, 2022 06:32 pm | Updated 06:34 pm IST - KOCHI

Music band Thaikkudam Bridge claimed that the song ‘Varaha Roopam’ had similarities with ‘Navarasam,’ released by the band in 2017

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court on Thursday dismissed a petition filed by the producer of the film Kantara challenging the orders of the Kozhikode and Palakkad sessions courts in restraining the producing company from using in the film the song ‘Varaha Roopam,’ allegedly extracted from a music brand’s album.

The session court’s order came on a suit filed by the music band Thaikkudam Bridge, which claimed that ‘Varaha Roopam’ had similarities with ‘Navarasam’, a song released by the band in 2017. Therefore, the use of the song in the film was a blatant violation of the copyright Act.

According to the petition filed by Homable films LLP, Karnataka, the producer of Kantara, there had been no copyright infringement and/or violation of any third-party rights in the composition and use of the song.

‘Order not final’

Dismissing the petition, the court said it failed to understand why the petitioner had directly approached the court to vacate an ad-interim order bypassing the procedure established under law. The order was not final and hence was not appealable. It was up to the petitioner to appear before the sessions courts, file “its counter statement/affidavit and raise all its contentions before it”.

