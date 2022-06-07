HC dismisses plea against transfer of ADGP

Petition by film director against govt. decision

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Tuesday dismissed a writ petition challenging the transfer of Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) S. Sreejith from the post of Crime Branch chief and supervising officer of the investigation team probing the actor sexual assault case.

When the petition came up for hearing last time, the State government had submitted that since ADGP S. Sreejith had been transferred from the post of the Crime Branch chief, he was no longer the supervising officer in the actor sexual assault case and Shaik Darvesh Saheb, the new Crime Branch chief, had been appointed the supervisory officer in the case.

In his petition, film director Baiju Kottarakkara had alleged that the government had transferred Mr. Sreejith from the post of the Crime Branch chief and also from that of the supervisory officer with the malafide intention of saving the actual perpetrators of the crime and derailing the further investigation in the case.