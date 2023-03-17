HC dismisses Mani C. Kappan’s plea for quashing cheating case

March 17, 2023 11:13 pm | Updated 11:14 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala High Court on Friday dismissed a petition filed by Mani C. Kappan, Pala MLA, seeking to quash the cheating case registered against him on a complaint by a Mumbai-based businessman.

According to the complaint by Dinesh Menon, Mr. Kappan had cheated him by not repaying ₹2 crore borrowed from him in 2010 except for ₹25 lakh. When the complainant insisted on repayment, Mr. Kappan had persuaded him to enter into an agreement in 2013, promising to repay the outstanding amount of ₹2.25 crore, including ₹25 lakh (already paid), on two separate dates and induced confidence in him by furnishing security in the form of immovable property and also issued four cheques. The complainant said that when the cheques were sent for collection, they were dishonoured. He also alleged that the property offered as security for the amount was a mortgaged one.

The court observed that whether the allegations were true or not was a matter that could be decided only after appreciating the evidence. The offences under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 417, and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) were made out from the complaint and therefore cognisance for the offences taken by the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court-VIII, Ernakulam was legal and proper.