ADVERTISEMENT

HC dismisses govt. appeal against payment of commission to ration dealer

February 21, 2023 12:03 am | Updated 12:03 am IST - KOCHI

Gopakumar K C 3698

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Monday dismissed an appeal filed by the State government against a single judge’s verdict directing the State government to pay 11-month commission arrears to ration dealers for distributing free food kit during the COVID-19 pandemic period.

The single judge had passed the directive while allowing a writ petition filed by the ration dealers claiming commission for the distribution of the free kits.

The State government contended that the ration dealers could not claim commission charges for humanitarian service rendered during the pandemic.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Bench while dismissing the State government’s appeal observed that the government having fixed a rate initially, it could not wriggle out of the promise of paying commission. The denial of commission could be classified as an arbitrary action.

The Bench , however, made it clear that only those ration dealers who had approached the High Court alone could claim the commission arrears. The court granted the government time till March 31 to comply with the directive of the single judge.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US