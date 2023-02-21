HC dismisses govt. appeal against payment of commission to ration dealer

February 21, 2023 12:03 am | Updated 12:03 am IST - KOCHI

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Monday dismissed an appeal filed by the State government against a single judge’s verdict directing the State government to pay 11-month commission arrears to ration dealers for distributing free food kit during the COVID-19 pandemic period.

The single judge had passed the directive while allowing a writ petition filed by the ration dealers claiming commission for the distribution of the free kits.

The State government contended that the ration dealers could not claim commission charges for humanitarian service rendered during the pandemic.

The Bench while dismissing the State government’s appeal observed that the government having fixed a rate initially, it could not wriggle out of the promise of paying commission. The denial of commission could be classified as an arbitrary action.

The Bench , however, made it clear that only those ration dealers who had approached the High Court alone could claim the commission arrears. The court granted the government time till March 31 to comply with the directive of the single judge.