HC dismisses election petition of Swaraj against Thripunithura MLA

April 11, 2024 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala High Court on Thursday dismissed an election petition filed by Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] leader M. Swaraj seeking to declare the election of Congress candidate K. Babu from the Thripunithura Assembly constituency in 2021 null and void on the allegation that his rival candidate had canvassed votes on religious grounds.

Justice P.G. Ajithkumar, while dismissing the petition, observed that the petitioner had failed to prove beyond doubt that his rival candidate had committed corrupt practice as alleged.

Allegation

In his petition, Mr. Swaraj alleged that Mr. Babu’s election agents had distributed election slips with wording ‘Ningalude vote Ayyappanu’ and a picture of Ayyappa with the the election symbol of Mr. Babu with a request to vote for the UDF candidate. He contended that they thereby appealed to vote using religious symbol to further the prospects of Mr. Babu in the election. Therefore, the election was vitiated by corrupt practices under the provisions of the Representation of People Act.

Babu’s stance

Mr. Babu argued that neither he nor his election agent nor any other person with their consent had printed or distributed such slips to the voters. The petition was filed without any basis and the grounds were untenable. The allegation of Mr. Swaraj that his election agents had appealed to the public to vote for him as he had stood with the believers of Ayyappa was incorrect. Those were creations of the petitioner, he said.