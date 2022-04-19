HC dismisses Dileep’s plea to quash FIR

Alleged conspiracy to murder investigation officers in actor sexual assault case

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday dismissed a plea by actor Dileep for quashing an FIR registered against him for allegedly hatching a conspiracy to murder the investigation officers in the actor sexual assault case.

Dismissing the petition, Justice Ziyad Rahman A.A. observed that even if what was revealed from the allegations was a doubtful case for making out the offences, “in my view, at the stage of FIR, the benefit of the doubt should go in favour of the investigation and not to the accused. This is mainly because an interference in the investigation at this stage would foreclose all opportunities for the police to collect materials in support of the allegations”.

The court added that the materials substantiating the allegations were to be collected through the process of investigation, which had to commence based on the registration of the FIR. Even though the power of this court under Section 482 of the CrPC was very wide, “when it comes to the question of quashing an FIR, the same can be invoked only in the rarest of rare cases. I do not find that this is a case that falls in that category”.

The court added that it was true that “the FIR does not contain any substantiating materials indicating the nature of the agreement and the stage of execution of such agreement. However, it contains information as to the existence of an agreement to commit an offence punishable with more than two years. In such circumstances, no discrepancies or any legal infirmity can be attributed to the registration of the said FIR”.

The judge observed that the duty of the court was not confined to seeing that no innocent person was punished but also to ensuring that proper punishment was granted to the real culprits. Therefore a balance had to be struck, and “I find that a proper balancing can be made in this case, by allowing the investigation to continue”.

Rejecting a contention of the actor, the court observed that lack of any preliminary inquiry by itself could not be a reason to quash the proceedings. The court also added that the case was registered merely upon getting the information but some inquiry was seen conducted before the same.

Dismissing an alternative plea of the actor for ordering a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe in the case, the court observed that in the absence of any material indicating influence being thrust upon investigation officer at the instance of his superior officers, an order for transferring the investigation to another agency could not be made.

The court observed that on scrutinising the circumstances under which registration of the crime was made, "traces of overzealousness on the part of the authorities concerned can be found. However, unless the same is found to be tainted with mala fides, no interference can be made at the said investigation".

The judge added that in this case, he could not find "any materials revealing any ulterior motive or mala fide on the part of the investigating agency". In such circumstances, the court could not find any reason to allow the prayer for the transfer of investigation to the CBI.

Besides, merely because the conspiracy alleged against the petitioner was to commit a crime against police officers, it could not be concluded that the police were interested in the matter, and it would affect the neutral status of the police, the court observed.