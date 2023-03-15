HC dismisses bail pleas of accused in murder case

March 15, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala High Court has dismissed the bail pleas of six accused in a case relating to the murder of a youth in Kasaragod on the allegation that he had peeped into the bathroom of a woman and taken her photographs on a mobile phone. The incident took place in December 2022. The prosecution case was that Prijesh was beaten to death by the accused. Dismissing the bail pleas, the court observed that on careful consideration of the materials available and keeping in mind the principles relating to grant of bail, the accused were not entitled for bail at this stage.