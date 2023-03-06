HC dismisses bail plea of the accused in the actor sexual assault case

March 06, 2023 08:00 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala High Court on Monday dismissed the bail plea of Pulsar Suni, prime accused in the actor sexual assault case.

While dismissing the plea, the court observed that when there was serious allegation against an accused affecting the conscience of the society, the court could not allow bail application solely on the ground of personal liberty.

Justice P.V. Kunhikrishnan further observed that whether the victim was a cine artist or not was not at all a factor. The prosecution case was that a lady was brutally attacked. The truth had to come out after the trial. The simple reason that the petitioner/accused had been in jail for six years could not be a ground to release him in such a serious case.

The prosecution and the court were taking every possible effort to conclude the trial as fast as possible. The Apex Court was also supervising the trial and was granting time to the trial court to complete the trial. The trial court now said that the sessions case itself could be disposed of within six months.

In such a situation, the court need not entertain the bail application. The accused should face trial in custody in the peculiar facts and circumstances of this case, the court added.