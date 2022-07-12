HC dismisses bail plea of SFI leader

Petitioner had abused the liberty granted by High Court

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday dismissed a bail petition filed by P.M. Arsho, Student Federation of India (SFI) State secretary, in a case relating to an attempt to murder Erattupetta-based Nissam Nazar.

The prosecution case is that the petitioner, along with other accused, had trespassed into the residence of Mr. Nazar at about 11.30 p.m. on November 17, 2018, with an intention to commit culpable homicide and attacked him with deadly weapons causing injuries to him.

The petitioner contended that he was entitled to statutory bail under Section 167(2)(a)(ii) of the Code of Criminal Procedure as the police had not been able to file a final report in the case despite keeping him in custody for over 60 days.

Opposing the grant of bail, counsel for Mr. Nazar pointed out that the petitioner was the mastermind behind the attack. The attempt of the petitioner to raise contentions of statutory bail was the result of a collective conspiracy hatched by him, the police and the prosecution. The bail granted to the petitioner was cancelled by the High Court on February 28, 2022, for violating the bail conditions.

Thereafter, the petitioner was roaming across the State, participating in various party meetings. In fact, he was given VIP treatment by the police on the day of his arrest and he was even allowed to be garlanded by the SFI workers on the premises of the District Jail, Kakkanad. It was to help the petitioner to get bail that the police were not filing the charge sheet.

Dismissing the petitioner’s bail plea, Justice Viju Abraham observed that the petitioner was not entitled to the statutory bail for the reason that he could not be equated to that of an accused who was continuing in custody beyond the statutory period of 60 days after his arrest without filing a charge sheet.

The petitioner was continuing in custody for having abused the freedom/liberty granted to him by the High Court and getting involved in 12 other crimes. The court said this was not a case where the petitioner was continuing in jail only for the reason that the investigation was not completed.

The court said that it was also surprising to note that the investigation in this case was not yet completed even though the crime was registered as early as in 2018.