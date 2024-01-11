GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HC dismisses bail plea of SFI leader in Kadammanitta

January 11, 2024 06:35 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The High Court on Thursday dismissed an anticipatory bail petition of Jaison Joseph, SFI leader of Mount Zion College, Kadammanitta, Pathanamthitta, in a case registered against him and others for allegedly assaulting and outraging the modesty of a woman student.

Justice Sophy Thomas, however, granted anticipatory bail to other four accused SFI activists, Jerome Thomas, Athul Krishna, Adithya Sankar and Abdul Malik. The court observed “that the main overt act” was alleged against Jaison Joseph. The other accused reached the scene after Jaison assaulted and outraged the modesty of the woman. Therefore, the court was not inclined to grant Jaison anticipatory bail.

The court directed other accused to appear before the investigating officer on January 15 and subject themselves to interrogation.

