HC dismisses bail plea of mother of raped minor girl

October 09, 2023 06:38 pm | Updated 06:38 pm IST - KOCHI

There are clear indications that the rape and other sexual offences were committed by the stepfather with the active support of the mother, the prosecution argues

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court has dismissed the bail plea of a mother, an accused in a case relating to rape of a minor girl by her stepfather in Palakkad. Justice Gopinath P., while dismissing the bail petition of the mother recently, observed that the allegations against the petitioner are very serious and if true they are an insult to motherhood.

Opposing the bail plea, the public prosecutor submitted that there are clear indications that the rape and other sexual offences were committed by the first accused, stepfather, with the active support and connivance of the mother.

The court observed that the petitioner, being the biological mother of the minor victim, may be in a position to influence or intimidate the victim if she is granted bail. The statement of the victim that she was subjected to rape even in the presence of her mother is another reason to hold that the petitioner is not entitled to bail, the court said. According to the petition, she has been in custody since March 2023 and there is no material to suggest that she had any role in the crime.

