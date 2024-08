The Kerala High Court on Friday dismissed the bail petition filed by Satheesh Kumar P., arrested by the Directorate of Enforcement(ED) in a money laundering case registered in connection with the Karuvannur service cooperative bank fraud case. The ED alleged that Satheesh Kumar, a private money lender, was the benami of several prominent political leaders and police officers. He is the first accused in the case.

