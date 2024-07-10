HC dismisses bail plea of accused in ‘organ harvesting trade’ case

The Kerala High Court on Thursday dismissed a bail plea of Sajith Shyam, one of the accused arrested in connection with a case registered in connection with the suspected international trafficking in human organ harvesting under the guise of medical tourism. Dismissing his petition, Justice C.S. Dias observed that the allegation levelled against the accused was very serious and grave. If the allegations were true, it was a matter which required an in-depth investigation. The court which had gone through the report of the police and case diary said that there was prima facie material to show that there were monetary transactions and conversation over mobile phone between Madhu Jayakumar, the first accused who is absconding, and the petitioner. Considering the serious and heinous nature of the crime, the petitioner is not entitled to be released on bail. The court added that reasons stated by the sessions court for rejecting his bail plea was justifiable. The public prosecutor, while opposing the bail plea, submitted that the petitioner had links with the first accused. He collected the money as instructed by the first accused and transferred the amount into the account of a club formed for medical tourism. The investigation had revealed that they were part of a big racket operating in the organ trade internationally under the disguise of medical tourism. There was material to substantiate the petitioner’s involvement in the crime. The investigation was at the nascent stage and the first accused was hiding abroad. The case required an in-depth investigation as it involved international connections. The National Investigation Agency(NIA) proposed to take over the investigation since it had got international ramifications. If the petitioner was released on bail, there was every likelihood of the investigation being sabotaged. The accused had operated an international organ harvesting trafficking by transporting youngsters from different parts of the country to hospitals in Iran by offering them a substantial amount on voluntarily donating their kidneys. The petitioner contended that he was innocent He was not involved in the crime. As the investigation was now complete he could be released on bail as had been in jail since May 2025.