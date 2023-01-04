HamberMenu
HC dismisses bail plea of accused in human sacrifice case

January 04, 2023 11:36 pm | Updated 11:36 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday dismissed the bail plea of Laila Bhagaval Singh, one of the accused arrested and remanded in connection with the alleged human sacrifice at Elanthoor, Pathanamthitta.

Dismissing the bail plea, the court observed that the circumstances of the case were horrifying. The offences alleged against the petitioner and other accused apparently revealed a human sacrifice. The active involvement of the petitioner in the crime and also in another similar crime was asserted by the prosecution. The materials collected, prima facie revealed her involvement in the present crime. The various circumstances of the case were overwhelmingly leaning against the petitioner.

Rejecting an argument of the petitioner, the court also said that benefits of the proviso to section 437 Criminal Procedure Code(Cr. P.C.) could not be exercised in her favour. The proviso allowed the court to provide the benefits of bail to women, sick and firm persons.

The court observed that merely because the accused was a woman, the court could not ignore the other aspects like the nature and gravity of the offence, the possibility of influencing the witnesses, the likelihood of the offense being repeated and the danger of justice being thwarted.

