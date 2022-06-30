HC dismisses appeals by S.N. Colleges

Single judge’s order to earmark 4% quota for disabled persons

Single judge’s order to earmark 4% quota for disabled persons

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court has dismissed appeals filed by the manager of Sree Narayana Colleges, Kollam, against a single judge’s directive to earmark 4% reservation for disabled persons in the vacancies in the post of assistant professors in various aided colleges under the management and also to fill the backlogs in the quota.

The single judge had quashed a notification issued by the management inviting applications for filling the vacancies of assistant professors under its various colleges and directed it to issue a fresh notification incorporating the provision for reservation for the disabled.

The single judge, while allowing a petition filed by Anu Jayapal of Thiruvananthapuram, had pointed out that the government had extended the provision of Section 2(k) of Persons with Disabilities (Equal Opportunities, Protection of Rights and Full Participation) Act, 1995 and Right of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016 to all educational institutions getting government aid such as staff salary and allowances and maintenance grant with effect from February 7, 1996.

Directions were issued to all authorities of such aided institutions to provide 4% reservation of the total number of vacancies in the cadre strength in appointments in aided schools and aided colleges, including professional colleges.

The single judge had observed that the management had attempted to intentionally frustrate the rights of disabled persons such as the petitioner by blatantly ignoring the provisions of the relevant statutory enactments.

Dismissing the appeals, the Bench said the writ appeals were devoid of merit.