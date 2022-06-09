HC dismisses anticipatory bail pleas of Swapna, Sarith

The Kerala High Court on Thursday dismissed the anticipatory bail petition filed by Swapna Suresh and Sarith P.S. in the case registered by the Cantonment Police based on the complaint of K.T. Jaleel, former Minister and MLA.

Justice Viju Abraham while dismissing the bail pleas, also recorded the submissions of the prosecutor that the offences under Sections 153 (provocation with intent to cause riot) and 120 B (conspiracy) of IPC were both bailable offences and that there could not have been any apprehension of arrest.

Opposing the bail pleas, the prosecutor submitted that wild allegations were made in the petition and If they had any complaints against the police, the petitioners should have moved a writ petition alleging police harassment. Moreover, Sarith was not arraigned as an accused in the case.

In his complaint, Mr. Jaleel alleged that Swapna had conspired with some others and gave a false statement before the Magistrate Court under Section 164 of Cr PC in a case pending before the Ernakulam Principal District Sessions Court, Ernakulam and spread false news, tarnishing the image of the Chief Minister, the government, and Mr. Jaleel. Swapna had alleged that they had committed offence under Sections 153 and 120 B of the Indian Penal Code.