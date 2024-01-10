ADVERTISEMENT

HC dismisses anticipatory bail plea of man who assaulted health-care personnel

January 10, 2024 06:36 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court has observed that health-care personnel need protection to discharge their functions  fearlessly. The court made the observation recently while dismissing an anticipatory bail petition filed by Jins Francis of Thrissur, an accused in a case relating to assaulting a doctor and nurses of a private hospital at Chalakudy.

The case was registered against him under the provisions of the Kerala Healthcare Service Persons and Healthcare Service Institutions (Prevention of Violence and Damage to Property) Act, 2012.

The prosecution case was that while a doctor was examining him, he caught hold of her hands with an ill motive to humiliate her. He also assaulted the nurses who tried to intervene.

