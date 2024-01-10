GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

HC dismisses anticipatory bail plea of man who assaulted health-care personnel

January 10, 2024 06:36 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court has observed that health-care personnel need protection to discharge their functions  fearlessly. The court made the observation recently while dismissing an anticipatory bail petition filed by Jins Francis of Thrissur, an accused in a case relating to assaulting a doctor and nurses of a private hospital at Chalakudy.

The case was registered against him under the provisions of the Kerala Healthcare Service Persons and Healthcare Service Institutions (Prevention of Violence and Damage to Property) Act, 2012.

The prosecution case was that while a doctor was examining him, he caught hold of her hands with an ill motive to humiliate her. He also assaulted the nurses who tried to intervene.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.