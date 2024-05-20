Kerala HC dismisses AAP plea in Kodakara case

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Monday dismissed a public interest litigation filed by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) State unit in the Kodakara black money case. The AAP in its petition had sought a directive to the Central government and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to take action on its representations for fast tracking the ED and Income Tax probes into the black money case in which State BJP leaders were allegedly involved and also seeking to register a case under UAPA. Dismissing the petition filed by AAP State president Vinod Mathew Wilson, the Bench observed that the petition was not maintainable.

ED had submitted that the investigation into the case was in progress and efforts were being made to ascertain the proceeds of the crime and money trail in the case.