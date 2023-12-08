HC dismissed plea of Swapna Suresh

December 08, 2023 08:00 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala High Court on Friday dismissed a petition filed by Swapna Suresh, an accused in the gold smuggling case, seeking a directive not to summon her to police stations in Kannur district in connection with a case registered by the Taliparamba police station against her and interrogate her at any of the stations in Kochi.

The case was registered against her on the charge of hatching a conspiracy and levelling false allegations against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, his family and CPI(M) secretary on Facebook. The complaint was lodged by CPI(M) Taliparamba area secretary.

Justice P.V. Kunhikrishnan said that the plea cannot be allowed because the petitioner was an accused in the case. When the investigation officer issues a notice, the petitioner had to appear before the officer. According to Swapna Suresh, she was getting a threats from Kannur. The court made it clear that if there was any such threat, she could make an appropriate application before the investigation officer who should see to it that there is no physical threat to the petitioner if she appears before the officer at Thaliparamba.

