HC discharges M.M. Mani in murder case

March 18, 2022 18:40 IST

‘Prosecution failed to establish allegations against accused’

The Kerala High Court on Friday discharged former Electricity Minister and CPI(M) leader M..M. Mani and two others accused in a fresh case registered in connection with the murder of Youth Congress leader Anchery Baby in Idukki.

Baby was shot dead on November 13, 1982. The Thodupuzha Sessions Court had acquitted all the nine accused in the case as it found that the prosecution failed to establish the allegations against the accused.

The case was reopened in 2012 with Mr. Mani making a controversial statement at a public meeting claiming that a list of 13 political opponents was prepared for killing. The first three named were killed, one after another.

He also spoke that the first named was shot dead, the second person was beaten to death and the third was stabbed to death. Later, Mr. Mani was arrested in November 2012 in a fresh case registered in connection with the murder case. The other accused were Pampupara Kuttan and O.G. Madanan.

Justice Sunil Thomas passed the verdict discharging the accused from the case, while allowing the revision petitions by the former Minister and others against the Thodupuzha Sessions Court order rejecting their pleas for discharge.

The High Court observed that the evidence let in by the prosecution was insufficient to direct the accused to face the trial.

The court pointed out that it was clear that a few witnesses had deposed on the complicity of the newly arraigned accused. At the same time, they themselves reaffirmed the presence of some of the present prosecution witnesses who had earlier stood as accused. This not only struck at the very base of the prosecution case but also told upon their credibility. With these materials, a trial of the accused was not possible.