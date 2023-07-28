HC directs to TDB to implement hassle-free computerised system for temples

July 28, 2023 06:22 pm | Updated 06:22 pm IST - KOCHI

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court has directed the Travancore Devaswom Board(TDB) to take effective steps for implementing a hassle-free computerised system at Sabarimala and other major temples under the board.

The Bench passed the order recently as it found that completion of the computerisation project as agreed between the the TDB and Keltron as per an the agreement dated April 12, 2017 was elusive and not possible within the framework of the agreement. The court also noted that the period of the contract was also over. Therefore, the parties had to work out remedies in the matter in accordance with law.

The TDB took the stand that only three submodules were developed and handed over to it while according to Keltron six main software modules and 32 submodules had already been developed.

In a report submitted by the IT Mission as directed by the court, it had been pointed out that the present software for computerisation is outdated and methodology of the development of software was also found to be not suitable. It suggested developing a user-friendly mobile application which enables the devotees to get information from all major temples, access services, book poojas, make e-kanikka vazhipadu etc.

The user interface should be modified to be attractive and easy to use by devotees. More information should be furnished in the user interface.It pointed out that the software was prepared in the year 2013-’14.

After that a lot of technological advances had taken place in the industry. Therefore, going ahead with the old project was not practical and it will become a loss to the Board. It, therefore, suggested that the three modules now in use only be completed properly and be put to use. An IT technical team should be constituted urgently for implementing the computerization, it suggested.