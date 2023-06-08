HamberMenu
HC directs govt. to clear garbage in Chinnakanal

It was brought to the attention of the court that animals from nearby forests were feeding on the garbage piled up there

June 08, 2023 07:58 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Thursday directed the State government to take steps to clear the waste dumped at a pit at Chinnakanal in Idukki district which was being eaten by elephants and other animals from the nearby forests.

The Bench led by Chief Justice S.V.N. Bhatti passed the directive when it was brought to the attention of the court during the hearing of a suo motu case relating to the waste management. The Bench viewed a visual footage which showed an elephant and a calf feeding on the waste dumped in the pit. The Additional Chief Secretary, Local Self-Government, submitted that she would cross-check and find out whether the place came under Chinnakanal panchayat or fell under the Forest department and give instructions to appropriate authorities to remove the waste.

