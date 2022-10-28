HC directs State government to provide police protection at the Vizhinjam seaport project site

The Hindu Bureau KOCHI
October 28, 2022 20:12 IST

The Kerala High Court on Friday asked the State authorities to strictly implement its earlier direction to provide adequate police protection at the site of the Vizhinjam seaport project.

The High Court issued the direction to the State authorities while considering a contempt of court petition moved by Adani Vizhinjam Port Private Limited (AVPPL) against the State government for failing to implement the court directive.

A section of fishermen from Vizhinjam, led by the Thiruvananthapuram Archdiocese of the Catholic Church (Latin rite), has been protesting against the project for 100 days, demanding the project be halted and a study on the impact of the project on coastal erosion and other issues be conducted.

The petitioner pointed out that the agitation turned violent on Thursday, with protestors barging into the construction site and setting a fishing vessel on fire. The company told the court that around 500 vessels forced their way to the project site the same day.

AVPPL said the police and the State government had failed to implement the court directive to provide adequate protection. The police also failed to remove the shamiana set up by protesters by obstructing the pathway to the project site, the company told the court.

The court directed the State government to ensure free movement of workers and their vehicles on the route without any hindrance. The court posted the case for October 31.

