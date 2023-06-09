HC directs Shajahan to file another unconditional apology

June 09, 2023 06:53 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court has asked K.M. Shajhan, former private secretary of former Chief Minister V.S. Achuthanandan to file another affidavit tendering an unconditional apology and expressing regret for the “grave imputations” made by him against High Court judges through his YouTube channel.

The Bench led by Justice P.B. Suresh Kumar passed the order recently when a suo motu criminal contempt of court initiated against him came up for hearing. The court refused to accept his affidavit tendering unconditional apology filed earlier, as it does not admit that he has committed a contempt of court.

The court noted that he has admitted before the court that he has “exceeded the benchmark limit of fair criticism” in his video at two places and attempted to justify his conduct in streaming the video pointing out that the same was intended to expose a patently erroneous judicial order.

”We are unable to accept this affidavit as an affidavit in accordance with Rule 14(a) of the Contempt of Courts (High Court of Kerala) Rules,” the court observed. The Bench also directed him to “stream a video in the very same Youtube channel, withdrawing the imputations made against the Judges and expressing regret for having streamed the objectionable video”.

The court directed him to file the unconditional apology and furnish particulars of the link of the video agreed to be streamed in his Youtube channel together with a copy of the same in an electronic device, before June 15.