HC directs police to provide protection if Archbishop Thazhath seeks it

December 05, 2022 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court on Monday directed the police to provide police protection to Archbishop Andrews Thazhath, apostolic administrator of the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese, if he informed the police about any threat to his life. Justice Anu Sivaraman passed the order when a petition filed by the archbishop seeking police protection came up for hearing.

The court ordered that “in case of any overt acts against the life of the petitioner, the petitioner may inform the Station House Officer who shall take appropriate steps to see that adequate protection is granted to the life of the petitioner”.

The court also issued notice to Fr. Sebastian Thalian, convenor, Athirupatha Samrakshana Samithi, and Riju Davis, secretary, Almaya Munnetta Samithi.

The petitioner sought police protection for his life from threats of the Athirupatha Samrakshana Samithi and Almaya Munnetta Samithi and also for entering and exiting from the Major Archbishop’s house by removing the miscreants and outsiders in front of the house.

The row over the implementation of the unified form of holy Mass at the Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese had turned violent recently as a section of the laity tried to gherao Archbishop Thazhath.

