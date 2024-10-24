ADVERTISEMENT

HC directs police to permit use of microphone at protest venue

Published - October 24, 2024 09:03 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court on Thursday issued an order directing the police to permit the Chellanam Kochi Janakeeya Vedi to use microphone for a 24-hour hunger strike it had planned at Thopumpady on November 1 and 2, seeking a lasting solution to widespread sea incursion in Chellanam and the subsequent damage to houses.

The Vedi approached the court after the police denied it permission to use the microphone. The court observed that there was no reason to deny permission to a peaceful agitation, while stating that it must not lead to any law-and-order situation or cause disturbance to the public.

The hunger strike will be inaugurated by writer-activist Meena Kandasamy.

