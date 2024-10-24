GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

HC directs police to permit use of microphone at protest venue

Published - October 24, 2024 09:03 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court on Thursday issued an order directing the police to permit the Chellanam Kochi Janakeeya Vedi to use microphone for a 24-hour hunger strike it had planned at Thopumpady on November 1 and 2, seeking a lasting solution to widespread sea incursion in Chellanam and the subsequent damage to houses.

The Vedi approached the court after the police denied it permission to use the microphone. The court observed that there was no reason to deny permission to a peaceful agitation, while stating that it must not lead to any law-and-order situation or cause disturbance to the public.

The hunger strike will be inaugurated by writer-activist Meena Kandasamy.

Published - October 24, 2024 09:03 pm IST

Related Topics

judiciary (system of justice) / Kochi

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.