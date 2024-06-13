HC directs police to consider complaint against Siby Mathews

The Kerala High Court has directed the Station House Officer, Mannanthala police station, Thiruvananthapuram, to consider a complaint seeking to register an FIR against retired IPS officer Siby Mathews for revealing the identity of the survivor in the 1996 Suriyanelli rape case in his book Nirbhayam.

The court also directed the police to proceed on the complaint within seven days while setting aside the decision of the District Police Chief (Thiruvananthapuram City) not to take any action on the complaint after conducting a preliminary inquiry. The court passed the order on a petition filed by K.K. Joshwa, former police officer. He alleged that the former IPS officer had revealed the identity of the rape survivor by giving details of her parents and committed an offence punishable under Section 228A of the IPC through her name was not specifically disclosed.

The finding in the preliminary inquiry report was an attempt to save the former police officer from the prosecution. The court said that this case would require investigation into the allegations in the complaint by registering an FIR.

