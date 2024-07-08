HC directs PMLA special court to hand over Karuvannur bank files to CB

The Kerala High Court on Monday directed the Ernakulam special court for the trial of offences under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act to hand over the files produced by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the Karuvannur Cooperative Bank fraud case to a Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Crime Branch constituted for probing the fraud and forgery registered by the State police.

Justice K. Babu passed the verdict while setting aside the special court’s order dismissing the plea of the Crime Branch for handing it over the files.

The court also ordered that the SIT should take necessary steps to send the files or relevant materials for expert examination and also directed the Director of Forensic Science Laboratory, Thiruvananthapuram, the Joint Director, Forensic Science Laboratory, Thrissur, and the Director, State Finger Print Bureau, Thiruvananthapuram, to see that the analysis is completed within two months.

The court observed that the SIT was investigating the forgery and related offences in connection with the financial/loan scam at the bank. Comparison of the writings and signatures in those documents seized from the bank with the admitted writing and signatures of the offenders was required for establishing the offence of forgery for which those documents were to be sent for examination by the Forensic Science Laboratory and the Finger Print Bureau.

The ED submitted that the documents and files seized by it from the bank were required for forensic analysis and completing the investigation of the predicate offences of fraud and forgery, which form the basis of the money laundering case investigated by it.

The ED also submitted that 162 files seized from the bank had not been produced before the special court, and some of them were kept in its custody.

The directive came on a petition filed by the State government challenging the order of the special court declining to hand over the documents.