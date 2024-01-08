HC directs KSRTC to pay salary in two instalments every month

January 08, 2024 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - KOCHI

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Monday stayed a single judge’s order directing the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) to pay salary to its employees before 10th of every month. The Bench also directed the KSRTC to pay the salary in two instalments, the first and second instalments before 10th and 20th of every month respectively.

The court passed the order on an appeal filed by the KSRTC challenging the single judge’s interim orders. The corporation had been in loss for the last two decades, unable to meet its operational expenses through revenue generated from ticket sales and other sources. A significant portion of the corporation’s revenue was being spent for payment of salaries and pensions. Besides it was dependent on loans and government aid for meeting its daily expenses.

Contempt of court

The KSRTC had started disbursing salaries in two instalments from February 2023 with the consent of the employees. However, some employees filed contempt of court cases against the Managing Director of the corporation and the Chief Secretary, alleging violation of the single judge’s order, leading to unnecessary litigation, the corporation said in its appeal.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.