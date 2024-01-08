GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HC directs KSRTC to pay salary in two instalments every month

Division Bench stays single judge’s order on salary payment before 10th of every month

January 08, 2024 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Monday stayed a single judge’s order directing the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) to pay salary to its employees before 10th of every month. The Bench also directed the KSRTC to pay the salary in two instalments, the first and second instalments before 10th and 20th of every month respectively.

The court passed the order on an appeal filed by the KSRTC challenging the single judge’s interim orders. The corporation had been in loss for the last two decades, unable to meet its operational expenses through revenue generated from ticket sales and other sources. A significant portion of the corporation’s revenue was being spent for payment of salaries and pensions. Besides it was dependent on loans and government aid for meeting its daily expenses.

Contempt of court

The KSRTC had started disbursing salaries in two instalments from February 2023 with the consent of the employees. However, some employees filed contempt of court cases against the Managing Director of the corporation and the Chief Secretary, alleging violation of the single judge’s order, leading to unnecessary litigation, the corporation said in its appeal.

