HC directs Kochi Corporation to transfer funds for canal restoration

Operation Breakthrough team told to complete work within 60 days

The Kerala High Court has directed the Kochi Corporation to transfer ₹4.88 crore to the District Disaster Management Authority, to facilitate the restoration of Mullassery canal, 12 link canals between Atlantis and Vaduthala, Punchathodu, Kareethodu, and Chilavannoor backwaters.

Justice Devan Ramachandran asked the corporation to transfer the amount in two weeks.

The court also directed the Operation Breakthrough team to complete the work within 60 days of transfer of funds.

When the case pertaining to flooding of city roads came up for hearing, the government told the court that no special permission was required for the corporation to transfer funds from its account.

The court made it clear that since the Operation Breakthrough team had already done considerable flood mitigation work, the work on Mullassery canal and other waterbodies should be taken up by the team, and not the corporation, to ensure proper coordination.