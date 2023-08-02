HC directs govt. to frame compensation scheme for victims in POCSO cases

August 02, 2023 07:16 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday directed the State government to take steps to formulate a comprehensive compensation scheme for the victims of sexual offences in cases registered under the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act or to incorporate a separate schedule applicable to the victims in the Kerala Victim Compensation Scheme by way of an amendment.

Justice Kauser Edappagath passed the order while dismissing petitions filed by the Kerala State Legal Services Authority (KELSA) and the Alappuzha District Legal Services Authority challenging the orders of the Alappuzha POCSO special court directing the district authority to award compensation to victims in two POCSO cases.

The petitioners contended that since the offence ‘sexual harassment’ was not included as an injury in the schedule of the Kerala Victim Compensation Scheme, 2017 the victims were not eligible for compensation.

The court also ordered that till the framing of such a comprehensive scheme or amendment to the existing compensation scheme, the victim compensation scheme of the National Legal Services Authority 2018 shall act as a guideline to the special courts in the matter of awarding compensation under the POCSO Act.

The court observed that despite the directives of the Supreme Court and the High Court, no compensation scheme specifically for victims of POCSO cases had been framed so far in the State.

Dismissing the pleas of the petitioners, the court observed that from a reading of Rule 9 (1) and (2) of the POCSO Rules, 2020 with Section 33(8) of the POCSO Act, it was clear that the special courts were competent to award either interim compensation or final compensation or both for meeting the immediate relief and rehabilitation needs of the child.

