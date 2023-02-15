HC directs govt. agencies not to erect hoardings without permission of local bodies

February 15, 2023 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday ordered that no government agencies should put up banners, hoardings, festoons regarding their activities without the express permission of local bodies.

Justice Devan Ramachandran also warned that the agencies or entities which violated the High Court directive would have to face personal consequences.

The court passed the order against the backdrop of erection of a large number of boards, hoardings and banners across Kochi city under the aegis of the Industries and Commerce departments in connection with an event. They were removed by the Kochi Corporation later.

When the case came up for hearing, the court observed that it was not merely the installation of the banners and hoardings that was unfortunate but they were affixed using plastic and other non-degradable material, the remnants of which were still available on the handrails of the venue of the entrepreneur’s summit.

When the court was engaged in ensuring that Kochi city had a visual appeal, and when large amount of money was being spent to obtain “ virtually pollution free environment”, the action of the Industries department could only be seen to be “uncharitable and contrary to the spirit of democratic principles, the court added.

The Special Government pleader submitted that banners, boards, and festoons were erected to help guide the participants of the Samrambhaka Mahasangamam (Entrepreneur’s Summit) held in January 21 to reach the venue at the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium and the department wanted to give publicity about the event.

The court then wondered if the department did not know that the publicity about its activities could be created by other methods at the advanced technological era.

The court also recorded the submission of the government pleader that the department would ensure that every hoardings and banners that were yet to be removed would be removed within 10 days.