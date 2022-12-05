HC directs family courts to disburse deposited maintenance arrears immediately

December 05, 2022 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala High Court on Monday directed all family courts to release the amount deposited towards arrears of maintenance to claimants at the earliest.

Justice A . Badharudeen issued the directive while dealing with a case relating to the disbursal of maintenance amount deposited with a family court.

The court noted that while arrears of maintenance were deposited before the Family Courts in obedience to the order or otherwise, family courts were reluctant to release them to claimants and insisted on orders from the High Court for releasing the amount.

The court also directed that when such amounts are deposited, being part of arrears of maintenance, the family court shall immediately secure the presence of the claimants, after contacting them through their lawyers or in the telephone numbers of claimants, if available in the office, and shall release the amount directly to the parties, without depositing it in the treasury and putting the claimants in further trouble. If such payment was not feasible, then the amount could be deposited.