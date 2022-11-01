HC directs Eldose Kunnapillil to appear before police for interrogation on all days till Nov. 8

The Hindu Bureau KOCHI
November 01, 2022 20:49 IST

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday asked Congress MLA Eldose Kunnapillil to cooperate with the police investigation in the sexual assault case registered against him and appear before the investigation officer for interrogation on all days till November 8. The court passed the order when the petition filed by the State government challenging the Thiruvanathapuram sessions court order granting him anticipatory bail came up for hearing. The government in its petition said that the sessions court had erred in granting anticipatory bail when the investigation was at its initial stage. In fact, his custodial interrogation was highly necessary in the case. The court posted the petition on November 8 for further hearing.

