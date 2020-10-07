HC directs Cusat to conduct exams online

Kochi

07 October 2020 20:10 IST

Plea by students of College of Legal Studies

The Kerala High Court has directed the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) to ensure that even the semester supplementary examinations of LLB five-year course is conducted online and completed before November 30.

Justice Devan Ramachandran passed the directive on a writ petition filed by Reshma S. Nair and three other law students of the Cusat’s College of Legal Studies.

When the petition came up for hearing, the counsel for the varsity submitted that it had decided to conduct even semester supplementary examinations for all through online mode and they would be completed by the end of November. Once the examinations were over, evaluation would be done soon and results would be published without any delay, the counsel said.

The petitioner alleged that the university was delaying the conduct of even semester supplementary examinations despite accepting fee for the exams. As a result of the delay in conducting the examinations, the petitioners were deprived of getting a pass certificate to enable them to submit enrolment applications before the Bar Council of Kerala. They alleged the university was taking a stand that there was no time limit for completing examinations.