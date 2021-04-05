HC directs Corpn., Kalamassery municipality to take action against encroachers

KOCHI

05 April 2021 19:56 IST

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court has directed the Kochi Corporation and the Kalamassery municipality to take action against encroachers on Kochappillythodu and Edappallythodu respectively, after getting the reports of the survey team.

When a petition for identifying and removing encroachers came up, the State government submitted that the demarcation process of the Edappally canal had been conducted and a survey sketch was handed over to the Kalamassery municipal authorities for action. With respect to the Kochappillythodu, it was submitted that the Kanayannur Tahsildar (LR) had constituted a team for the survey work of the canal.

The government submitted that three of the eight surveyors deputed for the conduct of the survey of Kochappillythodu were inadvertently included in the list of officers deputed for election work. However, after noticing the mistake, the three officers were re-inducted into the survey team to speed up the process.

It was also submitted that the survey would be completed within 15 days from Monday, and thereafter, necessary details would be furnished to the Kalamassery municipality and the Kochi Corporation for the removal of identified encroachments.