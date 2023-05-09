ADVERTISEMENT

HC directs authorities to conduct inquiry and file report on the two accidents

May 09, 2023 07:42 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - KOCHI

In a report, S. Vinod Bhat, amicus curiae, submitted that no warning signs were placed at the site of the accidents. In fact, the boards were placed after the incidents.

Gopakumar K C 3698

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday directed the Alappuzha District Collector to conduct an investigation and place before the court a report on the incident in which a bicycle rider died after falling into a trench dug across a PWD road at Kommady in Alappuzha in the late evening hours of May 3.

Justice Devan Ramachandran also directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Kochi City, to launch an inquiry into the death of a 39–year-old two-wheeler driver after being run over by a speeding private bus at Chalikkavattom on April 30 when she was returning from work.

In a report, S. Vinod Bhat, amicus curiae, submitted that no warning signs were placed at the site of the accidents. In fact, the boards were placed after the incidents. The two deaths would not have taken place had the authorities followed the interim directives of the High Court, the report said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The court passed the order during the hearing in the case relating to road repair works and had already declared that if a road was reduced to a condition dangerous to cyclists, pedestrians or other users, it would come within the ambit of the Disaster Management Act. The Alappuzha District Collector, therefore, had a duty to launch an investigation under the Disaster Management Act, as also within the ambit of various other statutes covering the field. It would not be sufficient that he/she relied upon inputs obtained from the PWD. Therefore, there was no doubt that such an investigation was imperative.

The court asked the State government to respond to the report of the amicus curiae. It was also highlighted that in spite of the assurances by the authorities, the Kizhakambalam–Nellad road in Ernakulam district was not made motorable.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US