HC directive to Transport Commissioner to explain road safety measures

Terming the Vadakacherry accident as horrendous and shocking, the Kerala High Court on Thursday directed the Transport Commissioner who also doubles as Road Safety Commissioner to be present personally on Friday to explain the action taken to ensure road safety and also about the tragic accident. Justice Devan Ramachandran, while hearing the cases relating to the bad conditions of roads observed that even while the court was struggling to obtain a semblance of road safety, in the State, came the horrific news of the accident. The implicit requirement of the citizen to feel safe on the road could not be lost sight of. The accident could have been averted had the reckless driving been addressed. The reckless driving along the roads was either taken for granted or condoned under the impression that it was the way of life.

The drivers of vehicles use their vehicles and occupy roads as if they are given carte blanche to do as they pleased. This was because there was a complete lack of response and fear of law The court said that roads would become killing fields if such reckless use of roads were allowed to go unnoticed. Besides, enforcement agencies and their officers had to be empowered and scrutinized and made accountable for their actions. The users of roads and drivers of vehicles had to be told with vehemence how they were expected to conduct and act on the roads.

Meanwhile, a bench comprising Justice Anil K. Narendran and Justice P. G. Ajithkumar asked the government “Who gave the fitness certificate to the bus involved in the accident” when a case relating to the road safety came up for hearing.

It also asked the police and MVD to inform the court of the actions taken to implement the court directives to remove the flashlight and sound systems installed in buses. The Bench had earlier directed that no flashlights and prohibited horns be used in any vehicles and the vehicles using such banned horns and flashlights be impounded.