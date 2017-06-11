HC directive to trace land records of Ayurveda college

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court has directed the Ernakulam District Collector to ensure that the court directive to trace the files of land belonging to the Government Ayurveda College Hospital, Thripunithura, from the revenue records.

The court issued the directive recently on a contempt petition filed by B. Rajendran Pillai of Kochi. According to him, despite the High Court directive, no action had been taken to remove encroachers from the land that belongs to the college.

The court had earlier ordered the measuring out of the property and removal of encroachers. The petitioner had contended that the property of the college was in the possession of strangers, and that they were trying to tamper with the survey records.

At the same time, it was pointed out that the college had no record to substantiate its claim over the land. “As the land was acquired for the college, the ownership could be verified with the land acquisition records, the petitioner had said.

Disposing of the petition, the court had ordered that the Tahsildar, by relegating the matter to the Additional Tahsildar, shall trace the land with the help of the land acquisition records within four months. However, this shall not affect the resurvey.

The court had also made it clear that after measuring the property, if it was found that there were encroachments, necessary steps shall be taken to remove them.

As for the petitioner’s contention that none was in charge of the movable and immovable properties of the college, the court observed that if that be so, the petitioner shall approach the District Collector who should, in turn, make necessary arrangements after proper inquiry.