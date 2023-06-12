HC directive to TDB to give proper care to animals at temple gosala

June 12, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - KOCHI

A Division Bench of the Kerala High court has directed the Deputy Devaswom Commissioner and the Assistant Devaswom Commissioner of Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB), Vaikom to ensure the proper care of cows and bulls in the gosala of Vaikom Sree Mahadeva Temple by the devaswom staff.

The Bench passed the order in a suo motu case registered on the basis of a newspaper report that no proper care was given to the cows and bulls kept at the gosala of the temple.

The court, after considering the reports submitted by the senior veterinary surgeon and the Advocate Commissioner, directed the TDB to take immediate measures to improve the health condition of the bulls and cows at the gosala. It also directed the TDB staff to undertake periodical cleaning to keep the surroundings tidy.

The court also said it was for the Executive Engineer of TDB to take necessary steps to provide an independent drainage for the overflow mechanism from the temple pond. It was noted that the overflow mechanism is put in place to tackle the rise of water level of the temple pond during the rainy season. However, when the water level in the temple pond is lower than that in the municipal sewer, waste water from the municipal sewer flows into the temple pond.

